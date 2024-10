CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a homicide at about 11 p.m. Thursday in north Charlotte.

It happened in the 110 block of Tom Hunter Road.

Around the corner in the 6700 block of North Tryon Street there was another shooting at that time.

One person had life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the two shootings were releated.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





