CMPD officer injured in Uptown crash

CHARLOTTE — An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is receiving treatment after a crash Sunday morning sent them to the hospital.

Officials say they were called out to the 300 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd around 11 a.m. for a crash.

According to police an officer’s vehicle was struck by another car in the area.

Officials with CMPD say that the officer’s injuries don’t seem to be life-threatening.

This crash happened about a block away from Bank of America Stadium with fans arriving for Sunday’s game vs the Chiefs.

Officials are telling drivers to avoid the area, as most intersections are heavily congested.

So far, there is no word of what led this crash in Uptown.

