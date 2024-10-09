CMPD releases names of officer, suspect in shooting in north Charlotte parking lot

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Wednesday the names in the officer-involved shooting that happened on Oct. 3 in the parking lot of the Chicken Box on West Sugar Creek Road near Interstate 85 in north Charlotte.

Officers were on patrol in the high-crime area and came across the armed suspect, Marcus Shankle, 34, who was known by police to have a violent criminal history with charges including murder and attempted murder, CMPD said. Records show those charges were dropped.

Shankle had two guns on him and officers perceived him as an imminent threat so an officer shot him, police said.

Shankle is being treated in a hospital and now has a firearm by a felon warrant out on him. There were no injuries to officers.

Officer Justin Blum was the one who shot Shankle, CMPD said.

Blum has been with CMPD since 2015 and is assigned to the North Tryon Division.

The officer is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The SBI and Internal Affairs are conducting parallel investigations.

