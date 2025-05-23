CMPD searching for missing teen last seen in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in the northeast Charlotte area on Thursday.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said Cerenittie George, 13, was last seen in the 300 block of Orchard Trace Lane. She had on tan baggy pants and a white shirt with a green long-sleeved shirt over it, police say.

Anyone who sees or has information on George is asked to call police.

