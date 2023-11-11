Corvette Angels gather at Charlotte Motor Speedway to collect Christmas toys

CONCORD, N.C. — Thousands of toys were collected at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Members of the Corvette Angels gathered at the Speedway for the 11th annual collection, which benefits The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program.

Over the years, more than 10,000 toys have been given out to local children in need.

Saturday’s event began at 10 a.m. and was open to the public, with free admission if you brought an unwrapped, new toy.

