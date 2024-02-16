Couple charged with abusing 5-month-old baby, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A couple is facing charges after their 5-month-old baby suffered serious injuries in Hickory.

Police said that they were contacted by the Department of Social Services regarding the child.

According to court records, the baby had broken ribs, as well as injuries to the head, and back.

Police said Demarea Walton and Rita Vue have both been charged with felony negligent child abuse.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has reached out to the child’s mother for a comment, but she declined.

VIDEO: Coach Reich’s foundation raises awareness about child abuse

Coach Reich’s foundation raises awareness about child abuse









©2024 Cox Media Group