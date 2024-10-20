Crash closes I-77 near Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. — All of the northbound lanes of I-77 are closed just north of Cornelius due a three car crash that happened around noon Sunday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation, (NCDOT), tell us that all of the lanes are a complete standstill at mile marker 28.8.

So far, there is no word any injuries resulting from this crash.

NCDOT expects these lanes of I-77 to reopen around 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

