Possible drowning investigation underway on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning Tuesday night on Lake Norman, officials said.

Multiple fire departments and other first responders were called to Nautique Boulevard at the Sailpointe at Lake Norman apartments in Cornelius.

Sonar equipment was being used in the search for a man who possibly drowned.

“There are divers on scene as well as remotely operated underwater robots,” Cornelius Fire stated. “The crews will work as long and as hard as they can tonight. The search will continue until resolution or it’s no longer safe for them to continue.”

The search was still happening at 11:30 p.m.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2023 Cox Media Group