Dallas bus driver saves kid chocking

DALLAS — School leaders in Dallas, Texas recognized a bus driver who saved a child’s life.

Raquel Radford-Baker was on her route when a student on board swallowed a quarter and started choking.

Radford-Baker quickly stopped and got the student off the bus and onto the sidewalk. She then performed the Heimlich maneuver to remove the quarter.

The district awarded her for her efforts and she got to meet the student’s mother.

Radford-Baker was actually filling in for another driver that day.

She says she doesn’t know how she got the courage to act but says she feels she was there in that moment for a reason.

(WATCH BELOW: CATS bus driver who fought for safety changes is now trying to get her job back)

CATS bus driver who fought for safety changes is now trying to get her job back

©2023 Cox Media Group