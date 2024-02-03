Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder in York Co. may be in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Deputies in York County are looking for a man charged with attempted murder.

The Sheriff’s Office says Benjamin Drake Green shot at someone more than 12 times while chasing them around a driveway on Kelly Road in November.

They shared this post on social media asking others to stay on the lookout:

Green faces several charges and was last known to be in Charlotte.

He’s been arrested by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office multiple times, as recently as September.

Anyone with information on his location or who has seen him should call YCSO at 803-628-3059.

(WATCH: Boyfriend charged with murder after woman dies at hospital, CMPD says)

Boyfriend charged with murder after woman dies at hospital, CMPD says

©2024 Cox Media Group