Deputies searching for man wanted for sex crimes against a child

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with sex crimes against a child.

Deputies said 46-year-old Ashish Dayaram Mahale has been charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense, incest with a child, felony crime against nature, and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Mahale is accused of sexually abusing a child on Sept. 9. On Oct. 3, Ashish Dayaram Mahale’s wife, 34-year-old Emily Sarah Mahale, was arrested in connection with contributing to the abuse or neglect of a child and misdemeanor child abuse, according to deputies.

Emily Sarah Mahale was then taken into custody while deputies executed a search warrant at the family’s home on Woodleaf Road. She has since been released after posting bond and is awaiting trial, according to deputies.

Deputies are continuing to search for Ashish Dayaram Mahale. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Detective Rayshawn Williams at 704-216-8682, or Rowan County Crime Stoppers.

