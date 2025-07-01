Double homicide arrest in Albemarle following domestic dispute

ALBEMARLE, N.C — The Albemarle Police Department arrested Alex Jamies Meras, 23, following a deadly shooting on Monday.

Officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Amhurst Street just after 5:30 p.m.

At the home, they found Lucio Carranco, 33, and Jesus Carranco, 34, both deceased.

Alex Meras was taken into custody at the scene and faces charges including two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The incident reportedly followed a domestic dispute; however, no further details about the motive or the nature of the dispute have been released.

