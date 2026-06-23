Driver says they were stopped by fake officer near McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a person impersonating a law enforcement officer.

This comes after receiving a report where a victim said they were stopped by a person driving an unmarked dark-colored SUV on Tuesday. It happened along Highway 221 near the McDowell/Avery County line.

Deputies say the suspect’s vehicle reportedly flashed a blue light in the dash, which was activated during the traffic stop. The suspect was reportedly armed with a gun, taser and handcuffs and unlawfully searched both the driver and the vehicle.

The victim reported that the suspect was not displaying a badge and the vehicle did not have proper law enforcement markings or tags.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public about safety measures if pulled over by an unmarked vehicle and concerns arise about legitimacy. Motorists should turn on their hazard lights, slow down and proceed to a safe, well-lit and populated area. Drivers should not attempt to flee.

Officials advise the public to call 911 if there is doubt about a vehicle attempting to stop them. They should provide their location and a description of the vehicle and ask telecommunicators to confirm whether a legitimate law enforcement officer is attempting the stop.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 828-652-2235, ext. 1222.

©2026 Cox Media Group