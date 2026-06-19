Drug bust in Kershaw leads to 5 arrests

LANCASTER, S.C. — Five people were arrested in Kershaw on drug trafficking charges on Thursday, following a multi-month investigation by local and state law enforcement agencies, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrests occurred after a search warrant was served at a Three Cs Road address, leading to the seizure of various controlled substances, cash and firearms.

The investigation into drug activity at the Three Cs Road address had been ongoing for several months, spearheaded by investigators with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force.

This included controlled purchases of drugs from Cedric Mandrell Wright, a 36-year-old Kershaw resident, at the property, the sheriff said.

The search warrant was served on June 11 by the task force investigators, along with members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team and agents of the State Law Enforcement Division.

During the search, authorities seized 10.75 grams of suspected fentanyl, 51.04 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 25.28 grams of suspected cocaine and 3.40 grams of suspected marijuana. Digital scales were also found, along with two semiautomatic pistols. Additionally, $3,905 in cash was discovered on Wright’s person and in his belongings.

Mug shots below:

0 of 7 Handcuffs Staci Elizabeth Mangum (LANCASTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE) Joshua Arron Ray (LANCASTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE) Derrick Seegars (LANCASTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE) Cedric Mandrell Wright (LANCASTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE) Christopher Dean Welch (LANCASTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Wright was charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl, distribution of methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl 4-14 grams, trafficking methamphetamine 28-100 grams and trafficking cocaine 10-28 grams. Wright also faces five counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes. Wright was denied bond and remains in jail.

Staci Elizabeth Mangum, 33, of Kershaw, was charged with trafficking cocaine 10-28 grams, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park. Bonds for Mangum totaled $50,000, but she has not made bond and is still in jail.

Joshua Arron Ray, 40, of Ruby, faces charges of trafficking cocaine 10-28 grams and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park. Ray remains incarcerated on bonds totaling $40,000.

Derrick Seegars, 47, of Kershaw, was charged with trafficking cocaine 10-28 grams and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park. Seegars has not posted bonds totaling $40,000.

Christopher Dean Welch, 37, of Kershaw, was charged with trafficking cocaine 10-28 grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park. Welch also faces charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm of ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes. Welch is still in jail without bond.

All five arrested individuals were transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center after their arrests, the sheriff said.

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