ESPN: Charlotte Hornets trade Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns

According to ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets are trading Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2023 first-round pick.

This comes days after the Hornets agreed to trade LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round draft pick, three first-round pick swaps, and three future second-round picks, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Thursday morning.

The Hornets drafted Hannes Steinbach of Washington and Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson Jr. in last week’s draft.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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