Experts: No need to hoard toilet paper

CHARLOTTE — Between Helene and the dockworkers strike, some are worried about the future of their everyday items.

James Jones, a trucker out of Dallas making a stop in Charlotte, says there are some delays in shipments because of Helene. He says truck parking is limited and routes are longer as drivers try to navigate around the flood-damaged roads.

“You see trees down and there’s just no truck parking around in this area,” he said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is routing drivers up Interstate 77 to get to Virginia, I-81 to get into Tennessee and I-85 South to get to Spartanburg.

“It’s very difficult even to get around anywhere in this area,” Jones said.

All of this is happening while dockworkers strike from Maine to Houston.

As North Carolina recovers from Helene, from the mountains to the coast, people are starting to make a run on everyday products like toilet paper. It caused some, including the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, to ask people who are donating to storm victims to hold off for a while.

“While we are immensely grateful, at this time we are encouraging Stanly County to consider a temporary pause in purchasing items at our local stores to prevent shortages for our own citizens,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office reads.

UNC Charlotte professor and supply chain expert Reginald Silver says overbuying is not necessary.

“Please don’t rush out and buy all the toilet paper,” he said.

He says small, micro disruptions can be expected, like a lack of produce from mountain communities impacted by Helene. There could also be a delay in products from overseas, especially in the auto industry.

But he says most of what we are buying is manufactured here or in stock already.

“Don’t panic,” he said. “Continue your normal buying habits as you generally would.”

Silver says unlike the pandemic, we are not looking at a massive long-term disruption. A lot of companies have alternate supply chain distribution channels.

