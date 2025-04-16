Famous NC YouTuber sues ex-employee

North Carolina’s most famous social-media personality is suing a former employer with allegations you might find in a spy novel.

MrBeastYouTube LLC accuses a former staff member of downloading confidential information, including from secret cameras he’s alleged to have installed around the company’s office.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is more than a YouTube (NASDAQ: GOOG) star known for his extreme giveaways.

He’s also a business mogul, whose Greenville-based company produces and profits from viral videos and other media endeavors, including the recent Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) game show, “Beast Games.”

According to a lawsuit filed April 4 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Donaldson is worried that former employee Leroy Nabors could be putting the empire at risk.

