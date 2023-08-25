Local

1 killed in south Charlotte shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Someone was fatally shot Thursday night in south Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.

Homicide detectives said the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. at Sharon Lakes Retail Plaza off Sharon Lakes Road near South Boulevard.

One person died at the scene.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.



