1 killed in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Someone was fatally shot Thursday night in south Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.
Homicide detectives said the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. at Sharon Lakes Retail Plaza off Sharon Lakes Road near South Boulevard.
#BREAKING CMPD is investigating a homicide on the 7600 block of Sharon Lakes Road. More coming up on @wsoctv at 10 & 11. pic.twitter.com/MQmWFtuuHv— Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) August 25, 2023
One person died at the scene.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
