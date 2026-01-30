Flying without REAL ID or passport will cost extra starting Sunday

CHARLOTTE — Anyone flying without a REAL ID or passport must pay $45 screening fee starting this weekend.
The charge, which is called the TSA ConfirmID fee, goes into effect on Sunday.
Anyone without a REAL ID or passport will be required to verify their identity through a system before they can pass through TSA.
The process can take up to 30 minutes longer. The verification is valid for 10 days.
