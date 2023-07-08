Former Carolina Panther hosts youth football camp promoting relationship between education, sports

CHARLOTTE — Former Carolina Panther Kawann Short hit the field once again to host his STEAM and Youth Football Camp.

The camp, based in west Charlotte, focuses on the importance of education along with sports.

After morning football drills, kids are taught science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math using different activities in the afternoon. According to Short, this is a great way to show kids that there are many different paths to a successful future.

“I was one of these kids before, and we didn’t have anybody to come back and just show us the way,” Short told Channel 9. “Give us a little hint of what it’s like to be next to the guys who played.”

This year marks the sixth year that Short has hosted this camp.

