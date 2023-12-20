PHOTOS: Former congressman’s Quail Hollow mansion goes for $7.6M

CHARLOTTE — The $7.6 million sale of a former U.S. congressman’s Quail Hollow mansion to a Charlotte CEO led off the list of Mecklenburg County’s most expensive home transactions in November. That record-setting sale, though, has already been topped by a waterfront property in Cornelius.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 7300 block of Baltusrol Lane: $7.6 million Square footage: 11,537 Bedrooms: Five Bathrooms: Six full and three half Built: 2009 Lot size: 1.13 acres Neighborhood: Quail Hollow in Charlotte (ROOSTERFISH MEDIA)

Ex-Rep. Robert Pittenger and his wife sold their more than 10,000-square-foot home on Baltusrol Lane to an entity linked to Sonic Automotive Inc. CEO David B. Smith on Nov. 17, according to county real estate records, as previously reported by CBJ.

The home hit the market in late August for $8.75 million, marking the second time in seven years the Pittengers listed it for sale. It was previously listed at $6.95 million in August 2016.

