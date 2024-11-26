Gastonia police release video to renew search for leads in Gavin Plyler's death

GASTONIA, N.C. — It’s been over four years since Gavin Plyler was shot and killed while playing games inside his own home. Now, police hope a new video will spark new tips in the investigation.

Plyler was shot and killed in May of 2020 while he was sitting on his couch on E. Park Avenue. Officers think someone in a car on the street shot into the house several times.

On Tuesday, the Gastonia Police Department shared a new video from the night of the shooting. It starts with audio of gunshots ringing out in the neighborhood before District Attorney Travis Page asks for the public’s help in solving the case.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke with Plyler’s mother back in 2020, and she said her family had no enemies. She said Gavin was working full time to save enough money to go back to college and become an engineer.

A $25,000 reward is in place for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. If you have a tip, you can call 980-522-0130.

