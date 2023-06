GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two red pandas, a male, and a female, were born last month and are available for the public to see at the Greensboro Science Center, officials said.

The cubs were born on May 26 to Tai and Usha.

Guests can view the cub and watch them feed.

This is the second red panda litter at the science center.

Despite their name, red pandas aren't actually pandas. They are more related to bears, raccoons and seals.





