Help name a baby giraffe at the NC Zoo

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Cassia Sari, wsoctv.com

Giraffe Calf at North Carolina Zoo, Source: North Carolina Zoo New born giraffe at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo wants your help naming their new giraffe calf!

You can vote for your favorite of six names:

  • Fenn: After the founders of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Julian and Stephanie Fennessey.
  • Nelson: After the famous leader Nelson Mandela.
  • Mosi: African name used for “first born son.”
  • Jackson: “Son of Jack,” the calf’s dad is named Jack.
  • Tamu: Swahili for “sweet” since he was born on World Bee Day, and bees make sweet honey.
  • Bongani: This Zulu name means “grateful, thankful.”
Vote here until Monday, June 19, at 4 p.m.

The official name will be announced on Wednesday, June 21, also World Giraffe Day.

