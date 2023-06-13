Help name a baby giraffe at the NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo wants your help naming their new giraffe calf!
You can vote for your favorite of six names:
- Fenn: After the founders of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Julian and Stephanie Fennessey.
- Nelson: After the famous leader Nelson Mandela.
- Mosi: African name used for “first born son.”
- Jackson: “Son of Jack,” the calf’s dad is named Jack.
- Tamu: Swahili for “sweet” since he was born on World Bee Day, and bees make sweet honey.
- Bongani: This Zulu name means “grateful, thankful.”
Vote here until Monday, June 19, at 4 p.m.
The official name will be announced on Wednesday, June 21, also World Giraffe Day.
