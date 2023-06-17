How far does a $250,000 salary actually go in Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE — How far does an annual salary of $250,000 go in Charlotte? A relatively long way, according to a new analysis by SmartAsset.

The New York-based financial technology company recently crunched the numbers to find the purchasing power of a $250,000 annual salary in 76 of the nation’s largest cities, taking into account the impact of an area’s tax environment and cost of living.

SmartAsset did so by applying federal, state and local taxes to an annual salary of $250,000. It then adjusted the remaining amount for a city’s cost of living using the Council for Community and Economic Research’s data from last year’s third quarter. That included expenses such as housing, groceries, utilities, transportation and various goods and services.

According to SmartAsset’s analysis, Charlotte comes in at No. 29.

