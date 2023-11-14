How to spot a scam ahead of “Utility Scam Awareness Day”

Utility providers declared Nov. 15 is officially “Utility Scam Awareness Day.”

More than 150 electric, natural gas and water providers came up with the “day.”

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke has warned you about the cons often over the years.

Most are ‘impostor’ scams where criminals pretend to work for your utility, contact you, and try to trick you out of money or personal information.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be with Duke Energy or Piedmont Natural Gas, Stoogenke says they will never:

Threaten to cut off your power right away ...

Ask for your credit or debit card information over the phone or by email, or

Ask you to pay using third-party apps, like Cash App, Venmo, or Zelle.

If you’re not sure if it’s a scam, hang up the phone or ignore the email or text, then call your utility directly.

Stoogenke warns not to rely on the number provided by the person who contacted you.

