Human remains found near Catawba County creek, deputies say

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — An investigation is underway in Catawba County after someone found human remains on Tuesday, deputies said.

The discovery was made in Sherrills Ford along Highway 150 near a small creek.

According to investigators, a resident found the remains and alerted authorities.

As of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were at the scene investigating. They were able to confirm the remains were human but could not share who it might be.

Authorities expect to remain at the scene for hours.

>> Channel 9′s Dave Faherty is headed to the scene and is working to learn more.

(WATCH BELOW: Human remains found where mother, 2 kids, were reported missing)

