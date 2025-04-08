Hundreds impacted, schools delayed after power outage in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Two Cleveland County schools were on a two-hour delay Monday due to a power outage.

The outage impacted Kings Mountain middle and high schools, officials said.

As of 8 a.m., Duke Energy’s website said more than 800 customers were without power.

Duke reports the outage was started by a burnt wire around 11:30 Monday night in the southwest area of Kings Mountain.

