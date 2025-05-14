Indian Trail councilmember censured over ties to controversial Facebook page

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Town Council voted, 3-1, to censure a fellow council member over his alleged involvement with a Facebook page.

In April, Channel 9 reported that the town hired an outside attorney to investigate Councilman Todd Barber’s connection to the Facebook page, “The Weasel Report.”

The investigation made several connections to Barber and found he misled the public.

Barber denied his involvement with the page and shared his reasons to council on Tuesday night.

He provided a signed affidavit by his wife, Lisa Barber, who claims she is the administrator of the page, and the owner of the animal pictured in many of the posts.

Barber said the animal is not a weasel. It’s a ferret.

The council voted to approve a resolution of censure saying that Barber violated the code of ethics.

This is Barber’s second time being censured.

In 2023, councilmembers voted to censure Barber over an alleged false post he made on social media regarding another town employee.

VIDEO: Indian Trail Town Council weighing censure over member’s ties to controversial Facebook page

