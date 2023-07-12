Injuries reported after severe turbulence on flight from Asheville

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA — Severe turbulence on a flight from Asheville sent several people to the hospital Wednesday.

Allegiant Air Flight 227 was on approach to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and had 179 passengers and six crew members onboard at the time.

“Airport paramedics met the plane to assess two passengers and two flight attendants for injuries. They were transported to the hospital for further evaluation,” a statement from the airline said.

The flight landed safely.

Allegiant officials said they are investigating the incident.

