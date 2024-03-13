Inmate saves Mecklenburg County detention officer from choking

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden is crediting an inmate for saving the life of a detention center officer Wednesday.

According to the sheriff, an officer was working in the kitchen area when he began choking while on duty earlier Wednesday. Another officer spotted what was going on and tried the Heimlich maneuver, but it didn’t work.

The sheriff says an inmate “intervened and successfully performed the maneuver, saving the officer’s life.”

McFadden didn’t identify the person who saved the officer’s life, but credited them for their fast action.

“Without the quick thinking of our resident, we might have lost a fine officer today,” McFadden said in a statement. “I am incredibly grateful for their heroism. This is a perfect example of why it is so important to change the culture within our detention centers across the country.”

McFadden said the officer is “doing fine” after the experience.

