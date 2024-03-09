LANCASTER, S.C. — Three women already behind bars now face more charges after a fellow inmate died from an overdose.

Agents with South Carolina Law Enforcement say the inmates were involved in getting fentanyl into Lancaster County Detention Center and giving it out on March 2.

One of the other inmates died after an overdose of the fentanyl on March 3, SLED says.

They say Destiny Sierra Hinson, 23, smugged fentanyl into the prison and gave it to Wynter Rose Hilburn, 27.

Inmates charged in prison overdose death

SLED Crime Scene agents searched their cells and found the fentanyl. Based on video surveillance and witness statements, they charged Hinson with Distribution of Fentanyl.

Hilburn and another inmate, Stephanie Renee Clark, face charges for Possession of Contraband.

