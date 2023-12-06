JCSU student who was expelled for guns gets arrested on campus

CHARLOTTE — A former student at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte has been arrested again after he was expelled earlier this year.

Dominic Asoluka was charged and expelled after police found two handguns and ammunition inside his dorm room back in November, Channel 9 previously reported.

Police had said there wasn’t any reason to believe that Asoluka had a plan to use the weapons, but he was charged with two counts of having a gun on educational property.

Now, Asoluka is facing a trespassing charge, according to court records. Authorities found Asoluka on campus grounds and arrested him Tuesday afternoon.

He has since been released from jail on bond.

