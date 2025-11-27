Judge dismisses charge against driver who swerved around ICE agents in viral video

CHARLOTTE — A federal judge has dismissed one of the charges against the driver seen in a viral video swerving around ICE officers in north Charlotte, then speeding away from them.

The charge is that the driver was using his van as a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, that is the charge the federal judge has dismissed in the case.

Miguel Martinez is a U.S. citizen who was arrested after documenting Border Patrol in Charlotte this month.

Martinez was taking pictures of agents at several locations. Border Patrol agents tried to stop Martinez, who took off in a white van.

Agents chased him and charged him with felony assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with federal officers.

That federal charge was enhanced when the government claimed he used a “deadly or dangerous weapon”, his car, in the alleged crime. That charge was dismissed.

Channel 9 talked with Martinez after his federal hearing last week.

