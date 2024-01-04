Judge sentences 2 men in connection with deadly fentanyl overdose

CHARLOTTE — A judge just sentenced two Mecklenburg County men for selling fentanyl, which caused someone’s death.

Gregory Kirk, of Charlotte, was sentenced to almost 20 years and Patrick Tylicki, of Matthews, was sentenced to 12 years.

Kirk supplied the drugs and Tylicki sold them to someone who died in 2021, according to court documents.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Kirk’s residence as part of the investigation where they recovered nearly a kilogram of fentanyl, 13 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and more than $4,800 in cash.

