Lancaster man identified as victim in deadly Rock Hill shooting

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly Rock Hill shooting.

Police closed Springdale Road at Sturgis Road on Friday evening to investigate a shooting death.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 21-year-old Tkai Perry from Lancaster.

Officials say he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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