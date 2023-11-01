Lane closures on I-40 in western NC expected to cause holiday travel delays

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — A two-year project to replace two bridges along Interstate 40 in Haywood County is expected to cause delays for drivers as we approach the holiday travel season.

Only one lane is open in each direction on I-40 between Highway 276 and mile marker 18, which is 20 miles east of the Tennessee border and 25 miles west of Asheville.

This pattern will be in place for six months to replace the bridges over White Oak Road.

A similar closure took place this time last year for the same project.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is urging drivers to consider an alternate route, especially on weekends and holidays.

Drivers from Asheville heading to Tennessee should get off at I-240 West and take Exit 4-A onto 26 West, then take I-81 which will connect back to I-40 in Tennessee.

