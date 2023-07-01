Last day for Uptown Cabaret set for Saturday

CHARLOTTE — The doors to Uptown Cabaret close for good after Saturday, July 1, owner Brian Dominick told the Charlotte Observer.

Construction crews broke ground last month for a $700 million high-rise development where Uptown Cabaret stands now. Chicago developer Riverside Investment and Development said the building will be demolished after the business closes.

The club originally was set to be demolished in June, according to the Observer. Dominick has not revealed whether the club will be sold or might reopen elsewhere.

In its place, a 42-story apartment tower and 35-story office building will make up the Queensbridge Collective.

Occupying 3 acres between South End and Uptown, Queensbridge Collective will have 30,000 square feet of retail. The plans for the apartment roof include pickleball and basketball courts, and the top floor will have a golf simulator and private dining connected to a restaurant and pool.

It’s expected to be complete by mid-2025. The apartment tower and office building will be some of South Ends tallest buildings.

