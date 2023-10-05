Lawsuit dropped over Texas Pete not being from Texas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The heat is off Texas Pete for now.

A California man’s lawsuit against North Carolina’s Texas Pete hot sauce has been dismissed, the company announced this week.

For over a year, TW Garner Food Co., the owner of Texas Pete hot sauce, has been in a battle over the origin of Texas Pete. Last September, Phillip White of California filed a lawsuit claiming that the Texas Pete name was misleading since it’s from North Carolina -- he claimed he would have paid less if he had realized it was from North Carolina and not Texas.

White’s concerns were disputed by TW Garner Food Co., which says the back label of Texas Pete products “identify North Carolina as the geographic source of the products.”

According to an update from TW Garner Food Co., White asked the court to dismiss his lawsuit over the Texas Pete label on Sept. 28. On Thursday, the lawsuit was officially dismissed.

(WATCH: Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit for making products in North Carolina)

