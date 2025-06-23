Local

Leaders to decide what happens to lost phones left on public transit

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CATS Micro to revolutionize transit in north Mecklenburg County with on-demand service
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Have you ever left your cellphone on a Charlotte city bus or light rail? You’re not alone.

The Charlotte City Council is planning to donate it if you didn’t pick it up on time.

ALSO READ: CATS to shut down all transit center businesses in effort to curb violence

The Charlotte Area Transit System’s policy states the department hangs on to all forgotten property for 30 days.

If you don’t pick it up by then, it gets donated.

The council will vote Monday night to donate all forgotten cellphones and electronics to the Charitable Recycling Foundation.

The nonprofit wipes the phone data and then donates the phones to law enforcement agencies and victim agencies to give to domestic violence and human trafficking survivors.

CATS estimates 1,000 phones each year are left on buses and light rail vehicles and never claimed.

VIDEO: CATS Interim CEO addresses safety concerns after deadly incidents at transit center

CATS Interim CEO addresses safety concerns after deadly incidents at transit center

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read