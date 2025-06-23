Leaders to decide what happens to lost phones left on public transit

CHARLOTTE — Have you ever left your cellphone on a Charlotte city bus or light rail? You’re not alone.

The Charlotte City Council is planning to donate it if you didn’t pick it up on time.

The Charlotte Area Transit System’s policy states the department hangs on to all forgotten property for 30 days.

If you don’t pick it up by then, it gets donated.

The council will vote Monday night to donate all forgotten cellphones and electronics to the Charitable Recycling Foundation.

CATS estimates 1,000 cell phones and other electronics are left on buses and light rail vehicles each year.



The nonprofit wipes the phone data and then donates the phones to law enforcement agencies and victim agencies to give to domestic violence and human trafficking survivors.

