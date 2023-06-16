Fight on Charlotte light rail car shuts down Blue Line service

CHARLOTTE — An argument that started on a light rail car in Charlotte’s Lower South End Thursday afternoon shut down Blue Line service for about 1.5 hours.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the area and could see several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department units parked near a light rail receiving building off South Boulevard. One train was parked on tracks that went under the building.

The Charlotte Area Transit System reported that the LYNX Blue Line light rail service had been suspended just after 5 p.m. in between the New Bern and Archdale stations. CATS said a bus bridge was in place. Trains were back to normal at about 6:30 p.m.

Two passengers got into a verbal altercation on the train, and a passenger pulled the emergency stop handle. CATS said the fight then spilled out onto a platform area, police said.

The two people who were fighting had minor injuries after being cut, CMPD said.

Officers have not announced any charges.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public.

Initial reports indicated the fight led to a stabbing.

(WATCH: Light rail cars could derail, CATS says)

Light rail cars could derail, CATS says

©2023 Cox Media Group