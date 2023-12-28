Local group works to reduce violence among teens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating after three people were killed in two separate shootings across Charlotte. The shootings happened hours apart and involved at least two victims who were under the age of 18.

This is just the latest in a string of violent incidents that have involved juveniles in our area.

Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with one group that is hoping to prevent teens from heading down the same path.

The vice president of the Boys to Men Foundation, Tim Fowler, said he is blunt with his mentees. He said second-long mistakes can come with a lifetime of consequences.

That’s why he says local teens should hang with positive influences, and their parents should be more involved.

“Charlotte needed a mentoring program for these young men. Something to promote good character and life skills,” Fowler said.

Fowler said he’s helped more than 3,000 young men build life skills since co-founding the Boys to Men Foundation. 15 years later, he said boys still need that support.

“I think if we prepare these young men better, we might see less violence,” Fowler said.

The foundation teaches leadership and entrepreneurship through workforce development and community service.

Fowler and vice president Steviin James said those skills send mentees in a positive direction.

“We talk about one bad mistake with these guns that can put you in the system forever,” James said.

James said the Boys to Men Foundation plans to bring back its parent mentorship program in 2024, so they can continue the lessons at home.

“Sometimes there can be a communication disconnect, so if we have the parents there, And we showed them what they were talking to their kids about and how they were talking to their kids. That will make them more inclined to talk with them at home,” James explained.

Fowler said staying close to your kids can also make a life-changing difference.

“Talk to them. Eat your dinner at the kitchen table. Communicate. Check their phones,” Fowler elaborated.

The Boys to Men Foundation only works with young men. However, there are groups that also help young women, as well as those that help girls and boys.

