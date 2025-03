CHARLOTTE — A long-awaited one-mile portion of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway reopens Thursday from East Morehead Street to Freedom Park.

It’s known as the Liz Hair Trail and runs along Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

The trail has been closed since 2021 for upgrades.

It now features a widened walking trail, a new bridge, and a bigger pedestrian lane along Leon Levine Drive.

