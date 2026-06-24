Lumbee Tribe rejects casino plans in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — The Lumbee Tribe will not be moving forward with a casino any time soon.

Unofficial results from the Lumbee Tribe Elections Board show 62% of the 9,000 tribal members who voted rejected plans in Robeson County on Interstate 95.

Chairman John Lowrey shared a statement saying, “Tonight, a majority of the Lumbee people have spoken, and they have said no to progress and have decided to stay with the status quo or simply staying with the way things are.”

He said he will not bring forward this issue again over the next 18 months of his tenure.

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