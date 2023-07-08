Local

Man arrested in connection with Statesville truck stop armed robbery, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Man arrested in connection with Statesville truck stop armed robbery, police say (Courtesy of: Statesville Police Department)

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Officers with the Statesville Police Department have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at a truck stop on June 20.

According to the department, a 911 call came in about an armed robbery at Love’s Truck Stop on Mocksville Highway in Statesville.

Officers were told that a white man with a face cover pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money and multiple packs of cigarettes. The suspect left the store with $560 in cash, several packs of cigarettes, and four energy drinks.

While investigating, officers identified Joseph Clarence Ioerger, 35, from Statesville as a suspect.

On July 6, officers went to a home on Crestridge Road where Ioerger was believed to be. At first, police were told Ioerger wasn’t home; the suspect then came out of the woods on a four-wheeler and met with officers.

Officers showed Ioerger a picture of him at Love’s Truck Stop, which he confirmed was him. Ioerger resisted arrest, telling officers he was not going to jail.

While searching Ioerger, officers found a 9mm Ruger, two loaded magazines, and two Carolina Panthers rings in his short pockets. All of the items were reported stolen by Ioeger’s stepfather just a day earlier.

Police charged Ioerger with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held under a $170,000 bond.

