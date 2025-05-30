Man charged in Watauga County methamphetamine bust

BOONE, N.C. — A man was charged with two counts of felony trafficking of methamphetamine and one felony maintaining a vehicle to store controlled substances on Friday, according to the Boone Police Department.

Christopher Wayne Ellison, 36, was arrested Monday along with 30-year-old Destiny Amber Salmons, according to a release from Boone PD.

Police said they stopped the pair in the parking lot of United Muffler in Boone where a K-9 alerted officials to the drugs inside their car.

Inside, they found 52 grams of suspected methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia, according to police.

Officers said Salmons was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to sell.

Ellison’s latest charges come in addition to his initial charges of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, officials said.

The Boone man received an additional $500,000 secured bond. He will appear in court on June 30.

