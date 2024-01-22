Man found dead in apartment after being shot, Hickory police investigating

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department says officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Sunday in an apartment.

According to the police department, officers went to Barklay Falls Apartments around 12:17 a.m. and found 49-year-old Howard Lesley Redmon of Granite Falls with a gunshot wound.

Redmon was pronounced dead at the apartment, according to police.

HPD said investigators are still getting information about the shooting, but no charges have been filed as of Monday.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call 828-261-2619.

