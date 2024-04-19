Man indicted in death-by-distribution case in Catawaba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been indicted in connection with a death-by-distribution case in Catawba County.

According to reports, 32-year-old Mariah Brown died at a residence in September 2023. Her cause of death was listed as fentanyl toxicity.

Eventually, 41-year-old Kevin Oneal Carroll was arrested in connection with this case. He was charged with felony death by distribution, selling Schedule II controlled substances, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling controlled substances.

“Fentanyl deaths are a nationwide epidemic. My office, along with our law enforcement partners and our District Attorney’s Office, are working each day to bring criminals who distribute this poison to justice,” said Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown.

Carroll is being held without bond in the Catawba County Detention Facility and will make his first appearance in the Catawba County District Court on Friday.

