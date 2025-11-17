Local

Man killed in York County crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Sign on the York County Coroner's Office
Sign on the York County Coroner's Office
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A 55-year-old man has died following a crash in York County Sunday afternoon.

It happened on California Street near Highway 321 Bypass.

ALSO READ: Suspect in custody after bomb threat disrupts light train service

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Kenneth Davis was driving a motorcycle that struck a vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.

He died at the scene, according to the coroner.

Officials said the investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

VIDEO: Suspect in custody after bomb threat disrupts light train service

Suspect in custody after bomb threat disrupts light train service

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read