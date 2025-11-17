Man killed in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A 55-year-old man has died following a crash in York County Sunday afternoon.
It happened on California Street near Highway 321 Bypass.
According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Kenneth Davis was driving a motorcycle that struck a vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.
He died at the scene, according to the coroner.
Officials said the investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.
