Man sentenced to life for killing teen in Uber

CHARLOTTE — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing someone who was in an Uber in northeast Charlotte.

A jury found Trevor Powell guilty on murder charges in connection with the 2020 death of Jacquez Moore.

Investigators said Powell watched the 19-year-old and the victim’s girlfriend get into an Uber, followed them, and fired shots in the car.

Moore died at the scene, and his girlfriend was shot in the hand.

Powell has been out on bond for the last five years. According to police, he knew the victim.

